Telangana reports 1,550 new Covid cases, nine deaths in single day 

Hyderabad: Telangana reported 1550 new Covid cases on Monday with nine people died while undergoing treatment. Nearly 1200 patients were discharged on a single day.



GHMC registered the highest number of 926 cases among the fresh ones. Also, Ranga Reddy district outside of GHMC limits also reported a very high 212 cases in a single day. Karimnagar (86 cases), Medchal (53), Nalgonda (41), Khammam (38), Kamareddy (33) also reported a significant number of new cases. The health official did over 11,500 rapid antigen tests on Monday.

A dynamic dashboard with details of beds availability in private hospitals, number of patients being treated there will be kept in public domain in two days time, said Director of Health Dr G Srinivas Rao. This is being done in States like Maharashtra and Delhi, he added.

Meanwhile, drug inspectors visited private hospitals in twin-cities to check availability and consumption of medicines used in Covid-19 treatment. This is done to ensure people don't have to buy the medicines in the black market.

Commenting on this Dr Srinivas Rao said that Drug Control Administration is giving instructions to only distribute anti-viral drugs and medicines based on indent issued by private hospitals providing covid treatment. Even in government hospitals also these medicines will be directly procured from the pharma companies, he added.

Meanwhile, GHMC has started a new exercise wherein positive case details (patient IDs and not names) are being uploaded with ward, circle and zone details. GHMC commissioner Lokesh Kumar appealed to residential welfare associations and colony associations to take the needful steps checking this data to contain the spread of the virus.

On the other hand, newly joined nurses (on outsourcing basis) coming for night duty at Gandhi hospital were not allowed inside by police personnel at the Gandhi entrance gate. Aggrieved nurses complained that they joined recently and were yet to be given ID cards but the security at the entrance were not in a mood to listen and allow them inside.

New cases in last 24 hours: 1,550

GHMC cases in last 24 hours: 926

Tests done in last 24 hours: 11,525

Total deaths: 365

Total discharges: 23,679

Negative sample: 1,45,628

Active cases in the state: 12,178

Total cases so far: 36221