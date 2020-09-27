Telangana requests Centre for allocation of 11 LMT of urea for Rabi

Hyderabad: The State Agriculture Minister, S Niranjan Reddy said that the State government has requested the Centre to allocate 11 lakh metric tones of urea, for the next Rabi (Yasangi) agriculture season. He said on Saturday, the Centre has allocated 10 lakh metric tonnes of urea to the State for the ensuing Rabi agriculture season. The allocation was based on the usage of 8 lakh metric tones of urea in the correspond agriculture season last year.



However, the State Agriculture Department has predicted an increase of 30 per cent in the extent of cultivation in the next Rabi season. This was due to the improved irrigation facilities and pro-agriculture policies of the State government, he added.

Against this backdrop, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao has directed to place a requisition for the allocation of 11 lakh metric tonnes of urea for the ensuing Rabi, he said. He said that the Centre has allocated a total of 18.30 lakh metric tonnes of fertilizers for the ensuing Rabi season. The Centre has assured to supply the allocated supply fertilizers, besides, to extend cooperation in providing additional requirements if any for Telangana, he said.