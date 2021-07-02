Top
Telangana: Revanth Reddy's call to stone MLA turncoats

Revanth Reddy
TPCC president A Revanth Reddy(File Photo)

Hyderabad: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Friday asked leaders to stone those who leave the party after becoming public representatives.

He said the party would fight till the cancellation of the membership of 12 party MLAs who left the party.

Reddy made the remarks after calling on AICC secretary SA Sampath Kumar.

He said the party would teach a befitting lesson to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the upcoming elections.

The TPCC chief demanded the MLAs who have left the party to resign from their posts and contest in elections.

He wanted the Assembly Speaker to take action against all defected MLAs. Reddy later called on former Union minister Renuka Chowdhary.

