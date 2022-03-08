Telangana: Rs10,903 cr allocated to MAUD department

Hyderabad: The State government has allocated over Rs 10,903 crore in the Budget for the financial year 2022-23 to the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department. It's on expected lines in view of the big projects in the pipeline.

The government has shown Rs 6,798.63 crore under scheme expenditure. The allocations under various schemes include Rs 351.36 crore as government share for the Smart City project and Rs 133.53 crore under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme.

For the Yadagirigutta Area Development Authority, the government allotted Rs 350 crore and for the Vemulawada Area Development Authority Rs 50 crore. For development of the catchment areas across the Musi River it has allocated Rs 200 crore. It set apart Rs 300 crore to the Water Board for providing 20,000 litres of free water to people under the GHMC. For land pooling seed money Rs 100 crore has been provided.

For airstrips, the government allocated Rs 75.47 crore. For Hyderabad agglomeration Rs 150.94 crore has been earmarked. For the Central scheme of Swachh Bharat it set apart Rs 68.89 crore. To provide financial assistance to municipalities, the government allocated Rs 697 crore, for urban health sector Rs 75.40 crore, for interest-free loans in cities Rs 283 crore has been allocated and Rs 10 crore each provided for Khammam, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, and Ramagundam corporations.

For the integrated veg and non veg markets, the government allotted Rs 400 crore. For 'Vaikunta dhamams' in civic areas it provided Rs 100 crore; for NRLM Rs 10.06 crore and for Urban Bhagiratha Rs 800 crore.