Telangana: RTA staff launches inspection of private travel buses at LB Nagar

In the wake of the Mahabubnagar bus accident, RTA officials have been alerted and have conducted raids on private travel buses as per the orders of their superiors. Inspections were carried out at LB Nagar Chintalakunta, leading to cases being registered against 15 private travel buses that were found to be operating against the rules.

It has been observed that many private travel bus owners are not adhering to even basic fire safety measures in their buses. Officials have issued warnings that strict action will be taken against those who jeopardize people's lives by not following the rules.

As people are traveling in large numbers to their homes for the occasion of Sankranti, there is ongoing vehicular traffic at the Pantangi toll plaza. GMR has opened ten toll booths on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada side at the Pantangi toll plaza. Congestion is also reported at Korla Pahad in the Kethepalli mandal of Nalgonda district. Staff has opened eight toll booths at Korlapahad to help manage the situation.