Adarshnagar: The continuous drop in the number of Covid cases has given a ray of hope for the managements of all educational institutions in the State. Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy on Thursday held a review meeting with the officials of her department on the issue of the reopening of all educational institutions.

The meeting discussed conduct of online classes for Intermediate and school students. It reportedly decided to reopen educational institutions from June 16 The department is planning to hold online classes from the VIII to X standards.

Schools sanitised

Meanwhile, the Panchayat Raj department authorities from villages of the state have taken up the cleaning and sanitation drive in all the schools and colleges located in their limits ahead of the reopening of the schools.

Panchayat secretary of Madhuranagar Gram Panchayat in Gangadhara mandal of Karimnagar district B Raj Kumar said the department staff has been asked by the higher ups to take up sanitation drive in all educational institutions located in their limits.

"We have taken up the drive as per the orders of our higher ups on Thursday. Educational institutions in our limits have been cleaned and sanitised as per Covid protocols" he said.