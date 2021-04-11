Telangana: Salary hike for outsourcing, contract staff in the offing

Hyderabad: Keeping in view the ensuing elections to Warangal and Khammam municipal corporations and five other municipalities, the State Government in a strategic move is actively considering to hike the salaries of the outsourcing employees and contract employees working in aided educational institutions and home guards in police department. An official announcement is likely by April end, according to a top source.



The demand for the increase of salaries of contract lecturers has been pending for the last four years. The Finance department has worked out a new pay structure for contract staff and submitted a report to KCR, said an official. KCR instructed the officials of the Finance wing to come out with a good pay structure on the lines of the government employees who got 30 per cent fitment recently.

If the government decides to go in for a pay hike, it would put an additional burden of Rs 100 crore per month in addition to the Rs 800 crore burden it would be incurring following its decision to implement the recent pay hike it had announced for government employees.

Nearly two lakh contract and outsourcing staff are working in various departments in the state. The highest number of contract staff are in Education, Medical and Health, Municipal Administration and State Panchayat Raj departments. The proposal to increase the number of outsourcing staff in some departments is also under consideration in view of growing burden.