Telangana SEC asks panchayat officials to prepare photo electoral roll

In a recent announcement, the State Election Commissioner of Telangana has directed all District Panchayat Officers to prepare and publish the Photo Electoral Rolls for Gram Panchayats by 2nd September 2025. This directive is issued under Article 243-K of the Indian Constitution, in conjunction with the sections of the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act, 2018.

The preparation of the electoral rolls will be based on the Photo Assembly Constituency Electoral Rolls as of 1st July 2025, with the qualification date marked accordingly. The process will include the delineation of ward divisions as per Section 11(4) of the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act, using Form-I for proper documentation.

Outlined below are the key stages for the preparation and publication of the electoral rolls:

1. Draft Photo Electoral Rolls Display: The draft electoral rolls will be displayed ward-wise at the Gram Panchayat and Mandal Praja Parishad offices from 28th August 2025.

2. District-Level Political Party Meetings: The District Election Authorities will meet with representatives of political parties on 29th August 2025.

3. Mandal-Level Political Party Meetings: Further discussions at the Mandal level will occur on 30th August 2025 with the concerned MPDOs.

4. Objection Receipt Period: Residents will be able to submit any objections regarding the re-arrangement of voters into ward-wise Gram Panchayat electoral rolls from 28th to 30th August 2025.

5. Disposal of Objections: The District Panchayat Officer is tasked with concluding the disposal of objections by 31st August 2025.

6. Final Publication: The final publication of the ward-wise Photo Electoral Rolls is set for 2nd September 2025.

The announcement is expected to facilitate a smooth electoral process and ensure that voters are adequately represented. All necessary parties, including District Election Authorities and political representatives across the state, are advised to comply with the outlined schedule.

This information has been disseminated to all District Panchayat Officers, Additional District Election Authorities, and other relevant officials for swift action.