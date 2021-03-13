Telangana: Section 144 remain in place in Bhainsa

Unannounced curfew continues to haunt locals at Bhainsa town after they were restricted to stay indoors, not allowing them to go out and buy essential goods.

Around 600 police personnel were deployed to prevent any untoward incidents. The police also restricted the internet in the town after the clashes to stop the locals from sharing photographs and videos of the incident on social media.

So far, the police registered cases on 24 persons and arrested 32 people and some people are at large.

SP Vishnu Warrier appealed to the people to cooperate with the police during the curfew. The police identified 74 persons who were involved in the incident and launched efforts to trace 42 persons who have gone absconding. It is learned that six special teams have been formed by the police to trace them.