Telangana sees 4,207 new positive COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Telangana on Thursday recorded 4,207 new COVID-19 infections taking the total number of cases to 7,22,403. In the last 24 hours, two people succumbed to the virus pushing the death toll to 4,067. Meanwhile, the total recovery count went up to 6,91,703 with 1,825 people recovering from the virus in a day.

Of the new positive cases, 1,645 were recorded from the areas under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). In the last 24 hours, around 1,20,215 samples were tested, of which, the results of 4,207 turned positive and reports of 10,136 are awaited.

Apart from Hyderabad, the positive cases were reported from Medchal-Malkajgiri which witnessed 380 cases, 336 cases in Rangareddy district, 154 from Hanumakonda, 107 in Sangareddy and 98 positive infections from Khammam, 91 cases from Bhadradri Kothagudem, 86 cases from Vikarabad, 87 cases from Peddapalli and 84 cases from Nalgonda district and remaining cases from other districts in the state.

At present, there are 26,633 active cases in the state.