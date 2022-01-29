Telangana sees a slight decline in COVID-19 positive cases: Harish Rao

Health Minister T Harish Rao hoped that the state would come out of the epidemic soon as the number of COVID-19 cases in the state decreased slightly. He said that people will get out of the third wave if they cooperate.

The minister on Saturday laid foundation stone for 100-bed hospital in Sattupalli of Khammam district which will be constructed at a cost of Rs 34 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the government has set up a diagnostic centre in Sattupalli at a cost of Rs 1.25 crore. "The government will also set up a cathlab in Khammam and will also construct hospitals in Kalluru and Penuballi. And the number of deliveries in government hospitals has increased by 52 per cent with KCR kits. The TRS government and the Chief Minister is the symbol of welfare," the minsiter said.

Harish Rao said that TRS government is the only one to set up dialysis centres and ICU wards in each district headquarters. The government also provided Rs 10 lakh financial assistance under Kalyana Lakshmi programme, he said. Speaking on the vaccination drive in the state, the minister said that all the eligible beneficiaries are being given booster doses.

Minister Puvvada Ajay and MP Nama Nageshwar Rao were present in the programs.