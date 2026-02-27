Transport Depart to organise ‘5K Safe-A-Thon’ on March 7

To raise public awareness about road safety, the Transport Department, in collaboration with the Police Department and the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, is organizing a large-scale ‘5K Safe-A-Thon’ on March 7, 2026, in Bengaluru, announced Transport and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday at the KSRTC Central Office premises in Shantinagar, the Minister said that the program, held under the slogan “Our Road – Our Safety,” aims to protect public lives. He noted that the recent increase in road accidents is alarming, with overspeeding, traffic rule violations, and negligence being the main causes. Creating public awareness to prevent these is the primary objective of this campaign, he added. Road safety is everyone’s responsibility. The Minister urged citizens to participate in this initiative through walking, cycling, or running and to pledge for safe road practices.

The press meet was attended by Transport Commissioner Yogeesh; Additional Transport Commissioners Umashankar, Gnanendra Kumar, Mallikarjun, and Purushotham; Omkareshwari; Dr. Vijayabhaskaran, Head of Kaveri Hospital; and other departmental officials.

Safe-A-Thon Details:

Date & Time: Saturday, March 7, 6:00 AM – 9:00 AM

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.

Free Registration: There is no entry fee for participation. The general public and youth are welcome to join freely.

Registration Link: Interested participants can register through the website www.saferoadskarnataka.com or by scanning the QR code shown in the poster.