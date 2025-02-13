Telangana Sees Huge Rush at Meeseva Centers for New Ration Cards

The Telangana government has initiated the process of issuing new ration cards, leading to a surge in applications at Meeseva centers. With both online and offline submission options available, applicants are visiting the centers in large numbers, resulting in heavy footfall and server slowdowns.

The demand for new ration cards, as well as modifications to existing ones, has significantly increased. Meeseva centers across the state are witnessing long queues as people arrive early in the morning to submit their applications. Officials report that the sudden spike in applications is straining digital infrastructure, causing disruptions in processing.

With the influx of applicants, many centers are facing server issues, causing delays in submission and verification. Authorities acknowledge that some centers have experienced temporary outages, leading to frustration among those waiting in line. Applicants, concerned about missing deadlines, are seeking clarity on the duration of the application process.

In response to public concerns, the Civil Supplies Department has issued a clarification. Officials have assured that the acceptance of ration card applications is an ongoing process, with no fixed deadline. They urged applicants to avoid rushing and to utilize online services to reduce congestion at physical centers.

Additionally, authorities have advised applicants who have already submitted forms through public administration offices or Gram Sabhas to refrain from reapplying, as duplicate submissions could delay processing. The government is currently reviewing applications received through the Prajapalana program and Gram Sabhas, ensuring they align with official eligibility criteria.