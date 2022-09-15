Telangana set to bask in Vajrotsavaalu celebrations

Hyderabad: Telangana State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Wednesday directed the officials to make elaborate arrangements and kick start the three-day Telangana Jaateeya Samaikhyatha Vajrotsavaalu celebrations on a grand scale from September 16. The chief secretary wanted to ensure that three-day event should go off without any hitch.

Somesh held a video conference with district Collectors, SPs/CPs and other officials and reviewed the arrangements being made for the celebrations from BRKR Bhavan on Wednesday. He instructed the Collectors to make elaborate arrangements in all the Assembly constituencies for rallies and meetings which are scheduled to be held on September 16. The celebrations should be planned with the coordination of Ministers, MLAs and other public representatives, ensuring that the programmes are a grand success, Somesh Kumar said.

The Chief Secretary stressed on the need for meticulous planning and coordinated efforts of all the line departments for organising the event. He said all the government as well as private buildings should be illuminated with colourful lights from September 14 to 18.

On September 17, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will hoist the National Flag at Public Gardens in Hyderabad. National Flag would be hoisted at all the district, mandal and gram panchayats headquarters. RTC has been directed to provide buses for transporting tribals to Hyderabad. Cultural programmes will be held at all the district headquarters on September 18 and felicitation of freedom fighters and artists will also be done on the same day, he said.

DGP Mahender Reddy directed the police officials to visualise the entire rally and plan accordingly in coordination with the district officials in a seamless manner.

Police should also ensure seamless movement of RTC buses to NTR stadium on September 17, official release said.