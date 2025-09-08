Telangana set to host 7th All-India Prison Duty Meet

Hyderabad: The Telangana Prisons Department is set to host the prestigious 7th All India Prison Duty Meet from September 9 to 11, 2025, at the RBVRR Telangana State Police Academy. This marks the first time Telangana will organize the national-level event, bringing together prison personnel from across the country for a series of competitions and professional development activities.

On Saturday, Dr. Soumya Mishra, Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services, said the Prison Duty Meet is designed to enhance physical fitness, mental alertness, and operational skills among prison staff. Participants will engage in various competitions and collaborative exercises aimed at strengthening inter-state coordination and promoting best practices in correctional services.

According to the official schedule, the Opening Ceremony on September 9 will be graced by the Governor of Telangana, Jishnu Dev Verma. State IT Minister D Sridhar Babu will be the chief guest for the cultural programme on September 10th, and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, will be the Chief guest for the closing ceremony.

Dr. Soumya Mishra noted that the meet will not only foster camaraderie among prison departments but also serve as a platform for skill enhancement and knowledge exchange. “This is a proud moment for Telangana. Hosting the Prison Duty Meet is a testament to our department’s professionalism and dedication to reformative justice,” she stated.

The Prisons Department has coordinated with various state agencies to ensure smooth logistics, security arrangements, and hospitality for visiting delegates.