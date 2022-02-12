Telangana: Sets tone for 2023 poll

Jangaon: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who did not react to the statement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rajya Sabha wherein he criticised the way Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated in 2014, used the public meeting to blow sort of poll bugle.



He not only referred to the Dalit Bandhu scheme but also said Telangana was the only state which had given reservations in allotment of wine shops and medical shops to the marginalised sections.

Taking a broadside at Modi for not accepting the demand to accord national project status to any irrigation project, failing to give railway coach factory, railway junction and medical colleges, he said Modi had failed to nab people like Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi who duped the banks, but was set to harass farmers.

He warned the BJP Telangana state unit that if they confront with TRS party cadre in the districts, they would have to face severe reaction. "We are well versed in handling rival parties," he said.

Announcing a medical college for Jangaon district, he said the Dalit Bandhu scheme benefit would be provided to 2,000 families in each assembly segment in 2022-2023 financial year.