Telangana shoots another missive to KRMB

Hyderabad: With the return of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to Hyderabad, the State Government has decided to continue its fight over utilisation of Krishna waters. The Irrigation department shot off another letter to KRMB (Krishna River Management Board) demanding to stop Andhra Pradesh from illegal diversion of water from Srisailam and allow only use of 34 tmc ft of water from Pothireddypadu Head Regulator.

It may be mentioned here that the Irrigation department had written more than a dozen letters to the KRMB against Andhra Pradesh on issues related to Krishan waters.

State Engineer – In- Chief C Muralidhar lodged a complaint with the board on unauthorised construction of Andhra projects -Pothireddypadu, SRMC (Srisailam Right Main Bank Canal), Banakacherla regulator (Srisailam Right Bank Canal SRBC), Escape Regulator and regulator for link channel. He said that the capacity of the SRBC regulator was enhanced to provide irrigation to more areas contrary to the KWDT-1 (Krishna Water Dispute Tribunal-1) award.

The letter said SRMC capacity was increased to 44,000 cusecs in 2006 and now enhanced to 88,000 cusecs. Also, an additional regulator for GNSS (Galeru Nagari Sujala Sravanti) with 22,000 cusecs at Banakacherla was constructed. All these projects were constructed disrespecting the inter-state agreements, CWC approvals and KWDT-1 award. Muralidhar reiterated that the Srisailam project was conceived as a hydro – electric project and the Planning Commission also approved.

The KWDT-1 had allocated 33 tmc ft for evaporation losses without any diversions from it for irrigation. He said, "Escape Regulator is a misnomer and it is actually intended for providing irrigation. The escape channel was, in fact, provided to supply water to the KC canal ayacut which is totally in contravention to the KWDT-1 award, the Planning Commission approval and interstate agreements." The Irrigation officials said that the TS government would continue the fight against the diversion of Krishna water by AP outside the basin until the board takes measures in accordance with the agreements.