Telangana: Shravan Rao summoned by CID in phone tapping case

In a significant development in the ongoing phone tapping investigation, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has issued notices to Sravan Rao, the managing director of a media company, requiring his appearance for questioning on Saturday. The notices were delivered to members of Rao's family on 26th March.

The case stems from an investigation initiated at the Panjagutta police station in March last year. Following news of the case, Sravan Rao fled to America from London. A red corner notice was subsequently issued for his apprehension while he remained in hiding.

After seeking refuge by appealing to the Supreme Court, Rao was granted anticipatory bail and instructed to cooperate with the police inquiry. However, it remains uncertain whether he will comply with the SIT's summons today.

In a related turn of events, Sravan Rao recently secured relief from the Supreme Court, which granted him interim protection. Rao's initial request for anticipatory bail was rejected by the High Court on 2nd October, prompting him to escalate the matter to the Supreme Court. A two-judge bench, led by Justice B.V. Nagaratna, heard arguments on Monday from senior advocate Dama Seshadri Naidu, who assured the court of his client’s willingness to cooperate with the investigation.