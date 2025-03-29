Telangana Signs Power Agreement with Himachal Pradesh for Clean Energy Solutions

In a significant move to address the rapidly growing electricity demand in Telangana, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka announced the signing of a power agreement with Himachal Pradesh, heralding a new era in environmental protection in line with the state's 'Telangana Clean and Green Energy Policy - 2025.' The agreement, finalized during Bhatti's meeting with Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in Shimla, aims to bolster power security for Telangana while promoting sustainable energy practices.

Highlighting the economic and environmental advantages, Bhatti emphasized that the agreement is a strategic step toward securing clean electricity for Telangana. The collaboration not only promises low-cost energy for the state but also offers economic benefits to Himachal Pradesh as it taps into its vast hydroelectric potential. "The cost of generating hydel power is significantly lower than that of thermal power, and while thermal generation costs continue to rise, hydel generation costs are on the decline," he stated.

Bhatti added that Himachal Pradesh's favorable conditions make it ideal for continuous hydel power generation for up to nine to ten months each year. This partnership aims to deliver affordable, environmentally friendly electricity to the residents of Telangana, with execution plans set to be undertaken by Telangana Genco through a nomination process.