Telangana: Singareni increases retirement age to 61 years

Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) on Monday announced the superannuation of employees has been enhanced from 60 years to 61.

The board of directors of SCCL held a meeting on Monday after the government directed to enhance the superannuation age. The board also decided to give 10 per cent reservation in jobs for economically weaker sections. The directive will come into effect from March 31 and all those who have retired between March 31 and June 30 will be given the job again, the SCCL said.



SCCL Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Sridhar who also attended the board meeting with centre and state officials said that around 43,899 officials and workers will benefit with the new norm.Government



He said that the decision comes in the wake of Chief Minister's order who directed the officials on the same. The board also decided to accord compassionate appointments for the daughters even after marriage and divorce.



Sridhar also said they also approved to implement 10 per cent reservation to Economically Backward Classes. "Also, equal job opportunities will be provided to the aspirants irrespective of gender," he added.