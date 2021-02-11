Telangana: Slight rise in night temperatures

Begumpet: The night temperatures across the State seem to be slightly rising once again with mainly low level Southerlies prevailing during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday. The lowest minimum temperature of 9.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in Adilabad, 1.2 more than the previous day, according to the IMD bulletin.

As against the forecast of 15 degrees Celsius in Hyderabad, the temperature on Wednesday fell to 14.7. The forecast for Hyderabad during February 11 to 16 shows a consistent 16 degrees C, at least one degree up. The day temperature would be slightly higher at 32, 32, 32, 32, 32 and 33 degrees Celsius Grespectively.

In Medak the minimum temperature was up by two degrees than the previous day. Similar was the case in Ramagundam (one degree more), Dundigal (point four), Nizamabad (point six), Hanamkonda (one degree), Bhadrachalam (point six), Hakimpet (one point two), Khammam (two degrees), Mahbunagar (point six), Nalgonda (point two).

The bulletin said night temperatures were below normal ranging from-1.6 to -3 degrees Celsius in some parts. They were appreciably below normal by -3.1 to -5 deg C in some parts and markedly below normal by -5 deg C in some others.

According to the bulletin, the lowest minimum temperature of 9.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in Adilabad. The temperatures elsewhere were: Medak, Ramagundam 13 each, Dundigal 14.3, Nizamabad 14.4, Hanamkonda 14.5, Hyderabad 14.7, Hakimpet 15, Bhadrachalam 17.2, Mahbubnagar 17.7, Nalgonda 19.2, Khammam 19.

The day temperatures were: Mahbubnagar 33.2, Medak 32.4, Ramagundam 31.8, Hyderabad 31.7, Bhadrachalam 31.5, Khammam& Nizamabad 31.4 each, Adilabad 31.3, Dundigal 31, , Nalgonda 30.5, Hakimpet 29.9, Hanmakonda 29.