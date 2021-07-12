Telangana soaks in activated southwest monsoon showers

Hyderabad: Many parts of Telangana, including the capital city Hyderabad received moderate to heavy rains since Sunday morning.

According to the weather office, the rains occurred due to a low-pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal which activated the south west monsoon.

Vehicular traffic was thrown out of gear in some parts of Telangana like Warangal where heavy water logging took place. All roads were flooded with rainwater. In Hyderabad, the Traffic police cautioned motorists to drive carefully. The police also advised pedestrians not to stand under trees or near electric poles.

Very heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Nirmal and Nagarkurnool districts and heavy rainfall occurred at a few places in Bhadradri Kothagudem and Karimnagar districts and at isolated places in Siddipet, Wanaparthy, Mahabubabad and Jogulamba Gadwal districts of Telangana.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that heavy to very heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jangaon and Siddipet on Sunday and Monday.

The IMD has forecast heavy rains in Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem, Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Warangal (rural), Warangal (urban), Vikarabad and Mahbubnagar districts. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are likely to occur at isolated places in many districts of Telangana.

It issued a red alert for some districts between 8:30 am on July 12 and 8:30 pm on July 13.

Heavy rains at a few places and very heavy rains with extremely heavy rains likely to occur at isolated places in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Mahabubabad, Warangal (rural), Warangal (urban), Jangaon, Mahabubabad and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri.

The IMD warned of flooding/ waterlogging in many parts of low-lying areas and disruption of rail/ road transport in a few areas.