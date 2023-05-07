Telangana: Software employee dies of heart attack after playing cricket in Maheshwaram

In a shocking incident, a software employee has died following the heart palpitations in Kukatpally of Hyderabad on Saturday. Going into the details, Manikanta working as software employee played cricket with his friends at at KCR Stadium in Maheswaram.



Manikantha, who bowled a single over went to the car to rest and breathed his last with a heart attack in the car.

The Maheswaram police are investigating and registering a case based on the complaint of Manikantha's brother.