Weather report: Telangana sounds alert after heavy rain forecast

Weather report in Telangana: With the forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the city for next three days, all District Collectors and the GHMC officials have been put on high alert. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the State will be witnessing heavy to very heavy rainfall, as well as short-duration high-intensity rainfall in some areas of the city. According to the Met office, the South-West monsoon has been active over Telangana.

A low-pressure area formed over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal coasts with the associated cyclonic circulation. It is likely to become more marked during the next 24 hours and move west northwestwards across Odisha.

As the memories of heavy and unprecedented flooding that was witnessed in many parts of the State, including Hyderabad are still fresh in the minds of people, the State Government has asked all District Collectors to keep the local administration in a state of readiness to tackle rain-related disaster mainly flooding of low-lying areas which are prone to inundation. They have also been asked to keep the Disaster management teams ready to meet emergencies like clearing of trees and electric poles in case they get uprooted due to heavy winds and evacuation of people if need be.

State Disaster Management (Revenue) Secretary Rahul Bojja said that northern districts of erstwhile Adilabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Nizamabad, Khammam and Medak is likely to receive heavy rains on Saturday and Sunday. Disaster teams have been deployed to these districts. State Agriculture, Panchayat Raj, and Municipal Administration departments have been asked to take all necessary measures to mitigate the problems arising from rains.

As far as Hyderabad is concerned, the GHMC is yet to complete the implementation of the monsoon action plan in most of the areas which were flooded and remained in the water for two to three days. Most of the roads here are dug up and the works are going on. This has increased the fear of flooding once again.

Similarly, the works on the Uppal drain have also not been completed. Three major residential areas Chiluka Nagar, Swaroop, and Aditya colonies had witnessed heavy flooding due to overflowing to the Uppal drain, and houses had remained inundated for several days.