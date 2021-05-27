Telangana: Special vaccination for scribes on May 28 & 29

Hyderabad: The TRS government has organised a special drive to vaccinate all accredited journalists on May 28 and 29 across the State. The Commissioner of Information and Public Relations Arvind Kumar said on Wednesday that journalists should visit the designated vaccination centres along with Aadhar and accreditation cards issued by the department.

The list of designated vaccination centres in districts are available with respective DPROs. For State-level journalists, five Corona vaccination centres--Press Club Somajiguda, Press Club, Basheerbagh, MCRHRD Institute, Jubilee Hills, Unani Hospital, Charminar, and Area Hospital, Vanasthalipuram, have been designated for giving vaccination.