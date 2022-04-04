Telangana: Sravan slams govt for 'irresponsible' governance of State-run hospitals

Hyderabad: AICC national spokesperson and Telangana Congress leader Dr. Dasoju Sravan on Sunday slammed the TRS government for its 'irresponsible governance' and administration of the government hospitals in the State.

On the death of Srinivas, caused by rats' bite that led to incessant bleeding and his death at the State-run MGM Hospital in Warangal, Sravan stated that it is quite inhuman that the State government is not giving sufficient funds to hospitals because of which they are running in 'miserable' conditions.

He said the government claims of being one of the richest States in the country is 'disgraceful' and 'disgusting'. The TRS leaders should die out of shame for not providing basic facilities in hospitals to ordinary people.

He said as people we should also be blamed for electing such 'insensitive' government and for tolerating its 'brutality' against its own people. "Though the government has lakhs of crores of fund, it could not allocate funds to hospitals to arrange basic infrastructure.

Dr. Sravan stated "there is another issue–drugs–that is making rounds in the media on the suspension of Banjara Hills Police Inspector, issue of charge-memo to ACP, involvement of film actors and kin of politicians. Who is responsible for this?"

"The eight-year-old TRS government has a lopsided view on this issue. Following failure of the government to understand the gravity of the issue and negligence of the police, the great city of Hyderabad has turned from universal city to global hub of drugs. He contended that the government alone is responsible for the 'regression'.