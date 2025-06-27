Telangana SSC advanced supplementary exam results released

The results for the SSC Advanced Supplementary examinations in Telangana have been officially released. The examinations were conducted from June 3 to June 13, and the results were announced on Friday afternoon.

Of the 38,741 students who appeared for the exams, 24,415 managed to pass. Officials reported a pass rate of 73.35 percent for this year's candidates.

The candidates can visit official website https://bse.telangana.gov.in/ to check the results.