Telangana SSC advanced supplementary exam results released

The results for the SSC Advanced Supplementary examinations in Telangana have been officially released. The examinations were conducted from June 3 to June 13, and the results were announced on Friday afternoon.

Of the 38,741 students who appeared for the exams, 24,415 managed to pass. Officials reported a pass rate of 73.35 percent for this year's candidates.

The candidates can visit official website https://bse.telangana.gov.in/ to check the results.

