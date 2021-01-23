Telangana SSC exams from May 17, govt. finalizes schedule

SSC public examinations will be held from May 17 to May 26, said special chief secretary for education Chitra Ramchandran. The academic calendar for 2020-21 of the school education department was approved by the government today.

The physical classes for Class 9 and 10 students will begin from February 1 and will have 89 working days. The last working day is May 26 followed by the summer vacation from May 27 to June 13. This year, the students will have only six papers.

According to the academic calendar, the Formative Assessment 1 (FA1) should be done by March 15 and FA2 by April 15. The summative assessment will be done from May 7 to 13. As per the calendar, it is not mandated to attend the physical classes and the students will be allowed to take the exam even if there is no minimum attendance.

The schools in the districts will be run from 9.30 am to 4.45 pm while in Hyderabad from 8.45 am to 4 pm. Meanwhile, the online classes will be run from 10 am to 11 am from Class 10 students and from 4 pm to 5 pm for Class 9.

The headmasters of schools were asked to keep the phone numbers of the nearest primary health centre or any other medical facility which can be contacted in an emergency. The schools were also instructed to conduct health check-up for students and were also asked to arrange isolation rooms for students/staff having symptoms of COVID-19.