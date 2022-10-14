Telangana: SSC exams to have 6 papers this Academic Year too

Hyderabad: Board of Secondary Education, Telangana has announced that SSC Public Examinations 2023 will have only six papers for this academic year too.

A decision to reduce the number of papers from 11 to six in the SSC Public Exams during the academic year 2022-23 has been taken by the State government. As per the release, the State government has decided to reduce the number of papers in the SSC Public Exams 2023 to six and 100 per cent syllabus will be covered for the exams.

Even last two academic years, the government reduced the number of papers to six in the SSC Public Exams due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the academic year 2020-21, though the papers had been reduced, all examinations could not be held due to the pandemic.

Students who registered for exams were declared passed and they were allotted grades considering their internal assessment marks and also in the academic year 2021-22, the Class X exams were conducted for six papers and now, it has been extended to the current academic year, said a senior officer.

