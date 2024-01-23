Telangana State celebrates Lord Ram temple consecration

Hyderabad: A festive atmosphere prevailed in Telangana on Monday in view of the consecration of the Lord Ram temple at Ayodhya, with special prayers, philanthropic activities, and processions being organised.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan performed Lord Ram puja and participated in Sri Rama Nama Sankeerthanam at Raj Bhavan.

She prayed to Lord Ram for the happiness and prosperity of the nation. Soundararajan, along with Union Tourism Minister and State BJP president G Kishan Reddy, attended celebrations organised at the Nizam College grounds, where the consecration ceremony was screened live on a mega screen. Noting that she is short on words to express her joy, Soundararajan praised all those who contributed to the construction of the temple.

She said she prays for the well-being of all. Kishan Reddy underscored that the consecration is a very significant event for India and Hindus all over the world. BJP's OBC Morcha National President and MP K Laxman, who was instrumental in organising the screening, recalled that a major rally was organised at the Nizam College when veteran BJP leader L K Advani took out 'Rath Yatra' for the construction of Ram temple.

Laxman was the BJP's Hyderabad unit president at the time. Kishan Reddy also attended events celebrating the 'pran pratishtha' at Lord Ram temple at various places in the city, including at the Ujjain Mahankali temple at Secunderabad and Narayanamma Engineering College in the city.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya attended the celebration organised at the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) office at Koti in the city. The construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya is the result of the struggles of 'karsevaks', he said, praising the leadership of VHP's former international president Ashok Singhal. VHP national secretary Sri Satyam, State president Surender Reddy, State secretary Pandarinath, and Prachar Pramukh Pagudakula Balaswamy were present on the occasion.

BJP National General Secretary and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar recited 'Sri Rama Vijaya Nama Mantra' at his residence in Karimnagar during the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony at Ayodhya.

Meanwhile, devotees thronged the famous Lord Ram temple at Bhadrachalam in large numbers, while temples at various places in Hyderabad and elsewhere in Telangana were decked up on the occasion with saffron flags, and special prayers were conducted. Devotees of Lord Ram set off crackers at some places in the city after the consecration concluded in Ayodhya, while philanthropic activities like 'Annadanam' (distribution of food) were conducted. The residents of some apartment complexes in the city put up banners and posters with the image of Lord Ram. The faithful also took out'shobha yatras' and processions at several places in the State.