Telangana state fire dept goes all out to ensure trouble-free Diwali

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Department (TSDP&FD) has made elaborate arrangements to prevent fire accidents and ensure a safe Diwali for all the residents. The department is prepared to meet a higher frequency of Diwali-related emergency calls and has put its entire staff on alert across the State as well as the leaves of all distress call officers working at the Fire Control Room has been canceled.

The personnel will be undertaking awareness campaigns. According to officials, there is likelihood of distress calls being made from various locations including residential areas, commercial establishments and companies due to carelessness while burning crackers, lighting of lamps or candles and due to short circuits. A detailed action plan has also been drawn out and circulated to all fire stations.

Regional Fire Officer (RFO) V Papaiah said that the department was being reinforced with additional staff to meet the needs of any untoward fire accident. "Local officials have identified markets and firecracker shop clusters as high-risk zones and an action plan, based on deployment of fire tenders and firemen has been sketched.

Most distress calls are received from commercial areas of the city and are categorised as high–risk zones including NTR Stadium, Numaish Grounds, Parade Grounds and Siddiamber Bazar Road. A few colonies and industrial clusters where previously fire mishaps were reported are also identified and smaller vehicles or motorcycles are deployed there," he said.

A surge in fire-mishap complaints usually occurs between 6 pm and past midnight during the three-day Diwali festival. "Establishments, where flammable material is stored in large quantities are more prone to fire mishaps. Precautions have to be taken by the management on fire safety," the RFO said.

The RFO also informed that meetings with other departments such as the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution (TSSPDCL) and the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (HMWS&SB) were held to chalk out an action plan in case of any major fire accident.

The RFO said that the department is well equipped with Mist Jeep, Mist Bullet, Bronto Sky Lift, Rescue Tender, Hazmat vehicle, Tender Snorkel, Multipurpose Tender for fighting all types of fires (industrial, chemical and electrical), Advanced Water Tender, Water Cum Foam Tender (chemical fires, oil fires and transformer fires), Water Tender Basic Fire Tender (for basic general fires) and Back up water lorries.