Telangana State Formation Day Celebrations at Sphoorthy Engineering College

The NCC Unit and the Freshman Department of Sphoorthy Engineering College jointly organized a vibrant celebration to mark Telangana State Formation Day. The event was filled with enthusiasm, reflecting the pride and cultural identity of the state.

As part of the celebration, students shared insightful presentations on the history and journey of Telangana, highlighting the struggles, achievements, and cultural richness of the region.

Secretary Sri S. Jagan Mohan Reddy addressed the Sphoorthy fraternity on the occasion, emphasizing the significance of Telangana’s formation and the state's continued progress. His words served as a motivating reminder of the importance of unity, development, and pride in one's heritage.

Principal Dr. Giridhar Akkula and Head of the Freshman Department Dr. Gayathri Pavsni appreciated the students for their active participation in the various events organized, acknowledging their energy, creativity, and spirit throughout the celebrations.

The event also featured the presence of NCC CTO Arafth, faculty members, and students in making the day memorable.

Students were awarded prizes and certificates for their participation in various competitions and cultural programs, encouraging continued involvement in such meaningful activities.

The celebration was a tribute to Telangana’s formation and progress, fostering a deep sense of pride, unity and cultural awareness among the students and staff.