Telangana State Formation Day Celebrations in a Grand Way

Wanaparthy District: Telangana State Formation Day Celebrations were held in a grand way at the district IDOC premises on Monday. State Scheduled Castes Cooperative Development Organization Chairman Preetham attended the celebrations as the chief guest. Along with the chief guest, District Collector Adarsh ​​Surabhi, SP Ravula Giridhar, Wanaparthy MLA Thudi Megha Reddy, Additional Collector Revenue G Venkateswarlu, Additional Collector Local Bodies Yadayya, and Wanaparthy Market Chairman Srinivas Goud were present on the stage.

The chief guest first paid floral tributes to the Telangana Martyrs' Stupa along with the Collector and MLAs. Later, he received a salute from the police force. The chief guest was given a grand welcome on behalf of the district administration.

Later, the national flag was unfurled and the people were greeted. Later, Jaya Jaya Hey Telangana was sung.

Later, he spoke and explained the welfare development programs being implemented in the district and the progress achieved. He said that Telangana will guide the country in terms of social justice as well as the welfare of the poor, marginalized and vulnerable sections of the state.

He said that the state has completed 11 years today. He said that the state is moving towards development in all sectors. He said that free travel facility for women in RTC buses and free electricity for households have been provided. He said that the Bhu Bharati Act will be implemented and land issues in the state will be identified and resolved quickly.

He said that Telangana State has been successful in showcasing it on the world stage and has achieved huge government investments by visiting countries like America, South Korea, Singapore, Davos and Japan. He said that the government has successfully organized the AI ​​Global Summit, BioAsia Conference and Miss World pageants in Hyderabad.

On this occasion, under the auspices of the chief guest, the freedom fighters and their family members who fought for the achievement of Telangana Swarastra were honored. On this occasion, the cultural dances performed by children from various schools impressed everyone.

On this occasion, the stalls set up by the Police Department, SC Corporation, District Welfare Department, District Rural Development Department, District Medical Department, District Agriculture Department, Municipal Administration and Housing Department in the IDOC premises were visited and inspected by the chief guest, along with the Collector and MLA.

District officials of various departments, public representatives, staff, people, students, representatives of print and electronic media and others participated in the program.