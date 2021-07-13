Telangana State logs 767 Covid cases, 3 deaths

Hyderabad: Director of Health and Family Welfare, Telangana Dr Srinivas Rao on Tuesday said that the State saw 767 Covid positive cases and 848 recoveries during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, three deaths were registered on Monday, taking the total toll to 3,738. According to Dr Rao, the downward trend continued with more measures and hospitals providing better services to check Covid cases. Of the 1,18,778 tests conducted, only 767 cases were tested positive. He said 10,064 cases were active in the State.