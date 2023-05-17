Telangana: State-of-the-art Electric AC buses hit the roads

Telangana Transport Minister, Puvvada Ajay Kumar, took a momentous step towards sustainable transportation on Tuesday as he flagged off ten newly introduced Electric AC buses named “Garuda.” These state-of-the-art buses were purchased by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) and will ply on the popular Hyderabad-Vijayawada route.



The grand inauguration took place at Miyapur, with TSRTC Chairman Bajireddy Govardhan, Managing Director VC Sajjanar, and Serilingampally MLA Arikapudi Gandhi in attendance. After the formalities, the dignitaries boarded one of the new buses and embarked on a short journey to personally experience the facilities on offer. Expressing his enthusiasm, Minister Ajay Kumar highlighted TSRTC's commitment to passenger convenience by providing eco-friendly AC buses. He commended TSRTC for being a pioneer in the country in introducing electric buses, which significantly contribute to reducing environmental pollution in densely populated cities. He applauded the corporation's adherence to the Telangana State Electric Vehicle Policy, which promotes sustainable and environmentally friendly public transport.

Minister Ajay Kumar pointed out that TSRTC has recently added a total of 760 super luxury and AC sleeper buses, and with the addition of these new buses, the fleet is on its way to reaching an impressive 10,000 vehicles. He emphasised the positive response from passengers towards the electric buses and reassured that further steps would be taken to enhance transport services and reach more people.

TSRTC Chairman Bajireddy Govardhan highlighted the significance of the Hyderabad-Vijayawada route, with approximately 50,000 people commuting daily between the two cities. He emphasized that TSRTC strives to provide top-notch facilities that rival those of private transport services, and the overwhelming support from the public reflects their satisfaction. The government's continued support of TSRTC, with an allocation of Rs 1,500 crores each year, demonstrates their commitment to the corporation’s success.

Managing Director VC Sajjanar marked the day as a historic milestone, as TSRTC operates inter-city electric AC buses for the first time. He assured that more electric AC buses would be made available in the coming days, along with a fleet of 500 electric buses and ten double-decker buses for Hyderabad city. This transition to electric buses aims to alleviate the dependency on diesel and contribute to building a pollution-free society that prioritizes environmental well-being. Sajjanar explained that the buses stop at Suryapet for 20 minutes to recharge, enabling them to cover up to 300 kilometers on a single charge.

Pradeep, Chairman and Managing Director of Olectra Green Tech Limited, announced that they would supply a total of 560 electric buses to TSRTC on a gross cost contract basis. He shared that the e-Garuda buses already in service can travel up to 300 kilometers on a single charge. The initial phase includes ten buses, with the remaining buses to be provided in the near future.