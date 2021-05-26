Telangana: State Police Officials Added A New Feature To Their Official Website For Downloading E-Passes

The Telangana state police have given good news to travellers coming to Telangana from neighbouring states. The facility of getting an online e-pass has been made available to those who come to Telangana for emergency work.



A new feature was added to the Telangana Police website on Tuesday. Now onwards, people of neighbouring states can apply for online passes to enter Telangana. The new feature facilitates the passengers who belong to six categories to get the e-pass.

Take a look at the 6 categories:

• For funerals if their family members die

• For hospital treatment

• To drop off air passengers at the airport

• To return students stranded in other states

• To bring families from the state

• To attend a wedding in Telangana

So far, only those issued by the police departments of the neighbouring states are allowed to enter Telangana. Most of the passengers coming to Telangana are from the border states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Odisha are facing troubles. However, the Karnataka government has stopped the process of issuing e-passes to enter Telangana. In other states too, travellers are struggling with technical issues. After knowing about the issues faced by the people, Telangana DGP M. Mahender Reddy decided to add those new features to the website.

On the other hand, Corona cases are declining in Telangana. 81,203 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. Of these, 3,821 were reported positive. So far 5,50,141 corona positive cases have been registered in Telangana state. Recently 23 people in the state died with the novel virus. The death toll rose to 3,169. Currently, there are 38,706 active cases in the state. Today, 4,298 people have recovered from the corona and the highest number of 537 cases was reported under GHMC.