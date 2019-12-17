Telangana State police succeeds in keeping crime at bay

Hyderabad: The Telangana State police grabbed nationwide attention on various occasions in 2019. Even though the police faced several obstacles and hitches their overall performance was better in reducing the crime rate in the State.

According to sources, their success rate increased due to the dual approach adopted by the police in their functioning style.

Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy and his team of officers utilised the modern technology initiatives in their day-to- day policing activities to combat crime.

New initiatives pay dividends

Several initiatives conducted by the senior officials including operation police stations, crime review meetings and surprise visits by the DGP, Commissioners, and SPs, and monitoring of police personnel's working style and personal behaviour brought drastic positive changes to the department.

The vigilance on old offenders, rowdy sheeters and opening of suspect sheets on miscreants, detention of repeated offenders under PD Act, stringent action on accomplices brought positive results in making the society crime free.

The police with cordial and cooperative behaviour were able to conduct several important events including the Lok Sabha elections in April 2019 peacefully.

The launch of new initiatives like Cyber Rakshaks (for spreading awareness of digital safety and to establish cybercrime free society) , integration of police patrols with passenger cab services (which was initiated for the first time in the country for the safety of women commuters), and outstanding performance of SHE teams helped register a dip in crime rate against women.

More than 8,000 cases were registered across the State against eve teasers by the SHE teams to deliver better services and to help distressed women.

Extensive check on minor drivers

Extensive measures by the traffic police in terms of conducting awareness programmes on traffic rules and regulations, helmet usage, drunken driving, counselling to violators' parents with a special focus on minor drivers, helped reduce traffic accidents to some extent.

Even after taking several precautionary measures, the police found themselves in a pickle in the brutal rape and murder case of Disha under the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate limits.

Following the incident several safety precautions by the police were questioned including filing FIRs after the parents of Disha alleged that the police refused to file their complaint and delayed investigation.

But, the alleged encounter at Chatanpally in Shadnagar divided the people of the nation on their opinion.

Telangana Police once again attracted the attention of the nation due to the alleged encounter and raised many questions on the delayed justice by the courts.

Apart from Disha case, Insurance Medical Services (IMS) scam of ESI in purchasing medicines, Heera Gold group Managing Director Nowhera Shaik's case, Hajipur serial killings incident, data theft case and NRI Telugu industrialist Chigurupati Jayaram's murder case were some of the incidents which attracted the attention of people during 2019.