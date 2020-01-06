Telangana state progress is just on papers and in speeches of KCR: Uttam

Suryapet: All India Congress Committee secretary Salim Ahmed and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy stated that people of the State were getting ready to teach a befitting lesson to both the Telangana Rashtra Samithi and the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming municipal elections in the State.

On Sunday, the duo leaders participated in the party municipal elections preparatory meeting held in Suryapet.

Addressing the gathering, Uttam Kumar Reddy stated that he does not have any election fear as he won several times to the Assembly and the Parliament and told the TRS leaders to stop making baseless comments against him and the Congress party.

Stating that the Congress party has 130 years of history, Uttam stated that TRS was making false statements against him to malign him.

"State witnessed considerable progress under Congress rule," he said, adding that Telangana progress was just on papers and in speeches of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his party leaders.

He informed that he had approached court for additional time for elections, but not for stopping the elections. He exuded confidence that court verdict would be in his favour.

He questioned as to how the candidates for councilor posts from TRS can file their nominations on the same day of the announcement of reservation of wards?

AICC secretary Salim Ahmed, in his speech, said people of the State were very angry on the TRS government as it had failed to fulfill the promises it made during polls in 2018.

He called upon party workers and local leaders to work hard to make the Congress win the elections.

Former Minister R Damoder Reddy, TPCC secretary Patel Ramesh Reddy, DCC president Cheviti Venkanna, party local leaders and workers in large numbers attended the meeting.