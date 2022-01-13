Telangana state records 2,319 Covid cases, two deaths

Hyderabad: The State saw a sharp surge in 2,319 new cases of Covid on Wednesday, as against 1,920 reported the previous day.

On Wednesday a surge of 399 cases was registered in 24 hours, after conducting a total of 90,021 tests. The State also witnessed two deaths on the same day. With this number of active cases reached 18,339.

According to the Health department media bulletin as on Wednesday, of the total 2,319 fresh cases 1,275 Covid cases were recorded in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. While Medchal-Malkajgiri saw 234 cases, Ranga Reddy district detected 173 positive cases of the virus.

Meanwhile, 474 patients recovered from the virus, dropping the recovery rate to 96.80 per cent from 98.86 per cent recorded on January 1, 2022. At the same time, the fatality rate in Telangana increased from 0.59 per cent to 0.57 per cent. The State saw 4,047 deaths due to Covid so far.