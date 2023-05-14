Telangana state regularising dwellings on government lands

Rangareddy: The State government is currently in the process of regularising dwellings built on government lands, and has been accepting applications for regularization under GO-58 and GO-59. The deadline for submitting applications has been extended till the end of May, and officials have reported that 13,997 applications were received between April 1 and April 30 in Rangareddy district.

Most of the applications were received from Balapur, Abdullahpurmet, Hayatnagar, and Serilingampallymandalsunder GO-58, and from Abdullahpurmet, Serilingampally, and Hayathnagar under GO-59. The government is accepting applications for regularization of occupied assigned and unobjectionable government sites. According to GO-58, the government is providing a free opportunity for poor individuals who have plots of less than 125 square yards. For plots larger than that, the market price can be regulated. Initially, the cutoff date for regularization was June 2, 2014, but it was revised to June 2, 2020 in the latest notification. The application process involves submitting documentary evidence through MeesevaKendras.

A total of 7,364 applications have been received under GO 58 out of which 2,257 are from Balapurmandal. 1,298 applications were received from Abdullapurmetmandal, 960 from Hayathnagar, 747 from Serilingampally, 602 from Sarurnagar and 548 from Rajendranagar. At least two applications each came from Shabad, Nandigama and Madgul mandals. Not a single application was received from Kadtalamandal. Most of the applications came in urban areas. A total of 6,633 applications were received under GO 59, out of which the highest number of 2,629 applications came from Abdullahpurmetmandal. Later, 1,195 applications were received from Serilingampallymandal and 758 from Hayathnagar. The least number of applications were received from Farooqnagar, Chaudharygudem and Kadtala Mandal. Not a single applicant has come from Nandigama and Shabadmandals.

According to the latest orders issued by the state government, the proof of residence should be shown as per GO norms. House Tax, House Number Receipts, Cash Tax, Electricity Bill should be submitted at the time of application. Ration Card, Aadhaar Card, Voter Identity Card should be attached with the application. For those occupying more than 125 yards, the fee will be calculated according to the market price as per GO 59.

A total of 31,830 applications were previously received under GO 58 and 59. 18,601 applications were received under GO 58 and 13,229 under GO 59. Officials have sorted out 2,696 applications under GO 58 and rejected the rest. 2,750 of the applications received under GO 59 were sorted out and the remaining applications were rejected.

As per the rules, most of the applications were rejected due to failure to pay the prescribed fee in two installments and insufficient supporting documents. This provided another opportunity for regularization.

The number of applications will increase in this order. It is known that the government has the opportunity to collect income up to Rs.300 crore through old and new applications in the district.