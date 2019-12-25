Telangana State soon to declare 2020 as 'Year of AI'

Hyderabad: Information Technology, Industries and Commerce Minister K T Rama Rao will officially declare 2020 as the Year of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Telangana on January 2.

He will also announce AI projects and launch the calendar of events on the same day.

Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary, MeitY and Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog have been invited for the launch event.

Several industry and academic leaders are collaborating to design the year of AI programme and will officially sign MoUs with the government.

All major industry leaders and AI experts are coming together for the inaugural celebrations in Hyderabad. "The State has already operationalised it's Blockchain framework document and Drone framework document.

With AI and Big Data Analytics expected to generate 8,00,000 jobs in India by 2021, Telangana will now launch its AI programme in 2020, which will be implemented by NASSCOM and guided by the AI framework document," said Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, ITE&C Department, Government of Telangana.