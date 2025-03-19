Telangana Strengthens Healthcare with Expanded Dialysis, Ambulance Services, and Medical Education

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has intensified its focus on healthcare accessibility and medical infrastructure with a series of significant expansions in its 2025-26 budget. With an allocation of ₹12,393 crore for the Health, Medical, and Family Welfare Department—an 8% increase from the previous year—the government is prioritising critical care services, medical education, and emergency response.

Expanded Free Dialysis Services

Recognising the financial strain of chronic illnesses, the government has expanded free dialysis services to 102 centres, benefiting over one lakh patients. This initiative has resulted in an estimated ₹948 crore in healthcare savings for families. To further improve accessibility, the government has sanctioned an additional 95 dialysis centres, ensuring that treatment is available in more regions.

Strengthening Emergency Medical Response

In an effort to enhance emergency healthcare, 136 new ambulances have been deployed to mandals that previously lacked adequate emergency response services. This expansion aims to bridge the gap in rural healthcare and provide timely medical intervention for critical cases.

Boost to Medical Education

The government is also addressing the growing demand for medical professionals by increasing medical and allied health education opportunities. This year, 400 new MBBS seats have been introduced in recently established medical colleges. Additionally, 16 new nursing colleges and 28 allied health sciences colleges have been sanctioned, creating opportunities for 2,640 more students to pursue medical careers annually.

Modernisation of Osmania General Hospital

A major infrastructure boost comes with the sanctioning of ₹2,700 crore for a state-of-the-art Osmania General Hospital (OGH) facility. To be built on a 27-acre site, the new medical centre aims to modernise healthcare services while preserving the legacy of the century-old institution.

Aarogyasri and National Health Mission Support

Since December 2023, ₹1,215 crore has been disbursed under the Aarogyasri scheme, a 50% increase from previous allocations. This ensures uninterrupted medical access for 2.84 crore citizens. The state government has also prioritised the timely release of its share for the National Health Mission (NHM) to maximise central government funding.

With these comprehensive measures, Telangana is taking a decisive step toward strengthening its healthcare ecosystem, improving accessibility, and ensuring better medical outcomes for its citizens.