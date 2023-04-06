Telangana: Sub Inspector couple commits suicide in Jangaon

The suicide of Sub Inspector couple in Jangaon district has created a stir. It is learned that the Sub Inspector took the final plunge following the the death of his wife by suicide. Going into the details, Kasarla Srinivas is working as a Sub Inspector in Jangaon town and resides in Venkannakunta with his wife Swaroopa.



However, the Sub Inspector's wife Swaroopa went into the bathroom and hanged herself on Thursday morning After waking up in the morning, Srinivas went to the bathroom and found his wife's body hanging from the window sill.

When this matter came to be known, the relatives and friends of SI Srinivas came to the house and visited him. Janagaon ACP and CI also came to SI's house and consoled him. But he could not contain his grief and was deeply saddened by the death of his wife. SI Srinivas, who was crying till then, went to the washroom for a while. He shot himself there with a service revolver.

The reasons for the suicide nare not yet known while the police are investigating the incident. The dead bodies of the SI couple were shifted to the Janagaon Government Hospital.