Telangana: Take vaccine without fear, Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan assures frontline staff

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday reiterated that the health staff and people should have no doubts about the Corona vaccine. "They should just take the vaccine jabs by avoiding doubts and fears," she exhorted, after launching a Corona vaccine centre at ESI Hospital.

Dr Soundararajan revealed that being a common citizen she did not take the jab. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for vaccination for frontline warriors of health staff first and she did not take one. "After health staff and others, I will take vaccine jab," she said, adding that there was no need for panic about the vaccine "as jabs are safe and usable." "People are fighting the odds of Corona and have to avoid related fears and doubts to get vaccine on time," she said, while asking the health staff and people to use the vaccine to tide over the crisis.

The Governor pointed out that the Centre and ICMR guidelines were being strictly followed to route out Corona. pandemic. She emphasised the need for using vaccine to tide over the pandemic. Dr Soundararajan stated that the vaccine was not dangerous and there were no side-effects after its use. "Without any doubt and fear we have to take the vaccine", the Governor stated.

The government has launched the vaccination drive across the country on February 16 and it is safe and necessary. "we must feel proud of our scientists on Corona vaccine. We have developed it indigenously and India is taking up the vaccination drive to treat all," Dr Soundararajan said. Referring to ESI services, she remarked that they improved a lot.