Telangana: Talasani Srinivas Yadav launches Country Chicken Co. in Kukatpally

Talasani Srinivas Yadav Minister for Animal Husbandry,Fisheries, Dairy Development and Cinematography Govt. of Telangana launched nation's first country chicken brand Country Chicken CO the first offline outlet at Pragati Nagar in Kukatpally.

Talasani Srinivas Yadav Minister for Animal Husbandry,Fisheries, Dairy Development and Cinematography Govt. of Telangana launched nation's first country chicken brand Country Chicken CO the first offline outlet at Pragati Nagar in Kukatpally. Country Chicken Co. is Nation's First Country Chicken Brand Which Provides Complete Organic "Country Chicken" in 5 Different Varieties.

The Country Chicken will expand with 4 more outlets in Hyderabad and will further expand Tier-2 and Tier 3 Cities of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Country Chicken first outlet is a first of its Kind Premium set up for Country Chicken (Natu Kodi) lovers.

Meanwhile, the company founder assured that there is no use of artificial hormones for chickens growth and no steroids or antibiotics used for the growth of the muscle.

