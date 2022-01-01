Telangana Tamil Sangam to celebrate Annual Day

Hyderabad: The Telangana Tamil Sangam has decided to celebrate its Annual Day on January 2, here Among a wide range of cultural and musical activities proposed, young students who have attained proficiency in Tamil by attending online Tamil classes will be handed over certificates.

The Sangam, in a short span of its existence has been active in maintaining close relationship with the community and has been useful in keeping them engaged with many online activities during the pandemic.

A New Year calendar will also be handed over to the members on the occasion.