Telangana TDP leader killed in Jangaon

TDP leader Puli Swamy was murdered by two unidentified assailants near a social welfare residential school on the Warangal highway here on Thursday morning. Swamy had also served as councillor from TDP.

Reports said that Puli Swamy went for a morning walk on Thursday when the assailants approached him on bike and attacked him with axes. His death was instantaneous.

ACP Vinod Kumar said that they were suspecting that a land dispute had ensued to the murder of Swamy. "We have collected some clues and the assailants will be nabbed soon. Special teams have been formed to arrest the killers," he said.

After killing Swamy, the assailants abandoned their bike on the spot and fled after the vehicle failed to start. The police are trying to identify the owner of the bike.

It is learned that Swamy was involved in a judgement delivered by a local court on Wednesday in a land dispute.