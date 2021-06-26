Telangana: Teachers smart in honing skills

Hyderabad: There is a continuous upgrading of skills of teachers working in the government-run schools in Telangana. The teachers working in the primary to high schools have been improving their pedagogical skills.



This is helping the government teachers to handle any gaps and shortcomings in the classrooms. It may be mentioned here that the State has been following the school curriculum with no major changes made to it for the past 12 to 15 years.

However, this did not in any way become a hurdle for the teachers. The reason: Teachers are not only updating their skills on their own, but they are also undergoing various training programmes and workshops organised by the School Education Department and other government agencies relating to the education.

The continued focus on this front since the time of the formation of separate Telangana has helped teachers in the government-run schools in the State to impart students the additional content need to be covered. Speaking to The Hans India, Telangana State Council of Education, Research and Training, (TSCERT), Director, B Radha Reddy said, "the skills upgradation by the teachers helps to bring the much-needed value addition going beyond the syllabus and introduce new, relevant and latest content delivery at the level of classroom."

There are drastic changes that the teaching has undergone for the past two years due to the Covid-19. The entire teaching community had to not only adopt but also be adept to handle the online teaching to the school students.

This change for the teachers and the transition from offline to online teaching has been handled smoothly. This had happened only due to the efforts put forth by the Government, Education Department and the TSCERT coming up with guidance and content delivery using different communication mediums, said Radha Reddy.

Further, the TSCERT feels that any talk on changing the existing syllabus at this stage is not tenable.

Because there is an overhaul change going to come up with the implementation of the New Education Policy-2020. Once the implementation becomes clearer, then the State government takes a decision. The TSCERT will then take forward the process of preparing new syllabus for its implementation.