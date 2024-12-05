Telangana Thalli Statue to be Unveiled on December 9

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced a grand unveiling ceremony for the Telangana Thalli statue at the main entrance of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Secretariat on December 9. The event is set to bring together leaders from across political parties, including Leader of the Opposition K. Chandrashekar Rao and Union Ministers G. Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay, who will be formally invited to attend.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, addressing the media alongside Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, shared details of the three-day celebrations scheduled from December 7 to 9. The festivities will span the Secretariat premises, Necklace Road, and the Buddha Purnima area, transforming these spaces into hubs of cultural and community activities. “These celebrations belong to every person in Telangana,” the Chief Minister emphasized.

To ensure their participation, CM Revanth Reddy instructed Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and protocol officials to personally deliver invitation letters to KCR, Kishan Reddy, and Bandi Sanjay. The event is being positioned as a moment of pride and unity for the state, showcasing Telangana’s cultural heritage and collective spirit.