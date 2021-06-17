Telangana: The Supply Of Drinking Water To Villages Around The Outer Ring Road Will Begin Tomorrow

It is all known that villages in the Hyderabad Outer Ring Road area are facing water shortages. Drinking water supply will start from tomorrow and water will be provided on alternative days from now tomorrow. An additional 50 MLD of water has been allocated for the drinking water needs of the residents of the ORR area as per the directions of Minister KTR. As a result, more than 56,000 families will get benefitted. Jalamandali MD Dana Kishore presented the news at the Greater Drinking Water Review meeting.

According to Dana Kishore, the state government is distributing 50 MLD of water to ORR villages (municipal corporations, municipalities, and gram panchayats) in addition to the water it already supplies outside GHMC as per the directions of state IT and Municipal Minister K. Taraka Rama Rao. He held a meeting with ORRO&M, transmission superiors at the Water Board headquarters in Khairatabad on Thursday.



Dana Kishore, speaking on the occasion, stated that there are 193 villages in 7 Municipal Corporations,18 Municipalities, and 17 Gram Panchayats outside the GHMC and within the ORR. At present, some of these areas are supplied with water on an alternative day basis and in some areas every three to five days. However, Minister KTR said that the people of the area are facing water problems and thus he directed them to supply water to the affected areas on an alternative day basis to address the problem. Accordingly, the MD said, 50 MLD of water would be supplied to these areas in addition to what is already being supplied.

This will benefit more than 56,000 families living in the area, said Jalamandali MD. He directed the concerned authorities to start the supply tomorrow and take the necessary steps for that. For this, a new pipeline is being constructed to improve the drinking water supply in the area and feeder mains are being set up in some other areas, Kishore said. The meeting was attended by Director Operations - 2 M. Swamy, Revenue Director V.L. Praveen Kumar, ORRO & M, Transmission CGMs, GMs, DGMs, Managers.